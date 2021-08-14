Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) and Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Critical Comparison

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) and Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hope Bancorp and Heartland BancCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hope Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Heartland BancCorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hope Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 42.86%. Heartland BancCorp has a consensus target price of $97.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.59%. Given Heartland BancCorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heartland BancCorp is more favorable than Hope Bancorp.

Dividends

Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Hope Bancorp pays out 62.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland BancCorp pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hope Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hope Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hope Bancorp and Heartland BancCorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hope Bancorp $652.31 million 2.64 $111.51 million $0.90 15.56 Heartland BancCorp $70.14 million 2.59 $14.77 million $7.33 12.41

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland BancCorp. Heartland BancCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hope Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hope Bancorp and Heartland BancCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hope Bancorp 25.44% 7.59% 0.91% Heartland BancCorp 24.71% N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hope Bancorp beats Heartland BancCorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans. The company was founded in February 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions. In addition, the company offers credit and debit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, treasury management, retirement and education planning, wealth management, mobile wallet, and online banking services, as well as insurance products and services. It operates through a network of 19 full-service banking offices in central Ohio and northern Kentucky. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.