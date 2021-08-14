Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 48,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $425,711.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 895,068 shares of company stock worth $7,923,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 57.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,206,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,030,988. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 2.20.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

