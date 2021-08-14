HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Position Lessened by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HEICO during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in HEICO during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.14. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.86%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

