Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) PT Raised to $89.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HLIO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies stock opened at $83.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.75. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.