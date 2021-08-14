HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €90.13 ($106.04).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HFG shares. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

ETR:HFG opened at €82.68 ($97.27) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €81.81. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.14. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 52 week high of €89.10 ($104.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.