Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €104.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.73 ($118.51).

HEN3 opened at €85.70 ($100.82) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €88.86.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

