Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,847. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.35. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $29.93.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.