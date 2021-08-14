Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (HNNA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on September 2nd

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Hennessy Advisors has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of HNNA opened at $10.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. Hennessy Advisors has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

