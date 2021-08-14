Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HRX. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Héroux-Devtek presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.80.

Shares of HRX stock opened at C$18.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of C$660.24 million and a PE ratio of 33.22. Héroux-Devtek has a twelve month low of C$9.17 and a twelve month high of C$19.20.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$154.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.50 million.

About Héroux-Devtek

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

