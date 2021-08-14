Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will announce sales of $65.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.90 million and the highest is $65.85 million. Heska reported sales of $56.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $257.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $255.30 million to $259.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $288.11 million, with estimates ranging from $276.10 million to $294.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

In related news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total value of $1,301,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,905,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Heska during the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Heska by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Heska during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Heska by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSKA traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $261.96. 21,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,105. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.91. Heska has a one year low of $93.26 and a one year high of $268.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.98. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,378.74 and a beta of 1.68.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

