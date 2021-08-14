Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $293.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSKA. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Heska has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.00.

Heska stock opened at $261.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 544.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.98. Heska has a 1 year low of $93.26 and a 1 year high of $268.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.91.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Heska will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $1,301,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,550 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heska by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Heska by 605.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

