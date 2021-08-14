HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 22,178 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.40. 2,444,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,446. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

