HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.85. 5,351,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,640,440. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

