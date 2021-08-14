HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period.

SCHZ stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.85. 430,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,126. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.73.

