HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,766,000 after purchasing an additional 272,651 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,140,000 after purchasing an additional 53,956 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 780,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,586,000 after buying an additional 100,699 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 679,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,836,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 610,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,196,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.76. 169,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,906. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.54. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $149.63 and a 1 year high of $208.76.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.