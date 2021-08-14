Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a drop of 86.5% from the July 15th total of 175,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the second quarter worth $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 292.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 193.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HFRO traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.69. 222,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,498. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $12.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.