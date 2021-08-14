Hoge Finance Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Hoge Finance has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hoge Finance has a total market cap of $39.38 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hoge Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00057927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.92 or 0.00879258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00100656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00043969 BTC.

Hoge Finance Coin Profile

Hoge Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 406,132,656,400 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hoge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoge Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.