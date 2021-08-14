Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) PT Lowered to $20.00

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HEP. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of HEP opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.10. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,467.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,638,000 after purchasing an additional 350,143 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,440 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,279,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 88,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 19.5% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 586,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 95,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

