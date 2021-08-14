Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.78.

Several research firms have commented on HMCBF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.47 price target (down previously from C$46.00) on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

HMCBF stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

