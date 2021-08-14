Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Update

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 13,350.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
HKXCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. cut Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. HSBC raised Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of HKXCY opened at $64.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.09. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $74.21.
About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.
