Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of HMN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.57. The stock had a trading volume of 92,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.04. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

