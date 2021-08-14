Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.47.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $15.91 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. On average, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

