Howard Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1,808.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth about $261,000.

Shares of GBIL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.10. 108,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,553. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $100.09 and a twelve month high of $100.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.11.

