Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.7% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $83,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.59. 1,768,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,050. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.