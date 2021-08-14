Howard Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 106.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000.

NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $54.74. 1,597,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,232. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $55.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

