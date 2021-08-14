HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $625.91.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 price target (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,719 shares of company stock worth $25,638,644. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 1,302.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,782,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 2,070.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,133,000 after purchasing an additional 115,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $667.33. 341,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,768. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $585.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of -358.78 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $260.79 and a 52 week high of $679.19.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

