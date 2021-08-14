HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.420-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$327 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $318.78 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.670-$1.690 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $577.95 target price (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $625.91.

HubSpot stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $667.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,768. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $585.08. HubSpot has a one year low of $260.79 and a one year high of $679.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of -358.78 and a beta of 1.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total value of $295,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,905,548.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,638,644. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

