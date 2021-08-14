Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,071 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 94,687 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788,496 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,807 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1,011.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,724,888 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,745 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HBM opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.45. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

