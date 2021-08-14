Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX) & The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Critical Comparison

Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX) and The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Human Pheromone Sciences and The Estée Lauder Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Human Pheromone Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A The Estée Lauder Companies 0 5 14 1 2.80

The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus price target of $318.29, suggesting a potential downside of 2.55%. Given The Estée Lauder Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Estée Lauder Companies is more favorable than Human Pheromone Sciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Human Pheromone Sciences and The Estée Lauder Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Estée Lauder Companies $14.29 billion 8.28 $684.00 million $4.12 79.27

The Estée Lauder Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Human Pheromone Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.2% of The Estée Lauder Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Human Pheromone Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of The Estée Lauder Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Human Pheromone Sciences and The Estée Lauder Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A The Estée Lauder Companies 9.45% 39.04% 10.10%

Volatility and Risk

Human Pheromone Sciences has a beta of 3.64, suggesting that its stock price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Estée Lauder Companies has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Estée Lauder Companies beats Human Pheromone Sciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Human Pheromone Sciences Company Profile

Human Pheromone Sciences, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of consumer products that contain human pheromones, a mood-enhancing component. It operates under the Natural Attraction brand. The company was founded on November 28, 1989 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas. The company was founded by Estée Lauder and Joseph Lauder in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

