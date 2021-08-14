Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.52, but opened at $16.96. Humanigen shares last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 3,152 shares changing hands.
The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34).
Several research firms have commented on HGEN. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $999.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of -2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
About Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
