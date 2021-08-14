Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.52, but opened at $16.96. Humanigen shares last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 3,152 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34).

Several research firms have commented on HGEN. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

In other Humanigen news, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $295,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,314,317 shares of company stock valued at $42,015,684. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $999.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of -2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

About Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

