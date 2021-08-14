Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Down 82.3% in July

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 82.3% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

OTCMKTS HUMRF remained flat at $$0.26 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,411. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.29. Hummingbird Resources has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.54.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

