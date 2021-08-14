Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 37.06%.
Shares of NASDAQ:IPWR traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. 140,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,654. Ideal Power has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75.
Ideal Power Company Profile
