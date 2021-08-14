Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 37.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPWR traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. 140,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,654. Ideal Power has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

