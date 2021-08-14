IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $71.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.85.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

