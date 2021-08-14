IFP Advisors Inc Buys 395 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in American Water Works by 180.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in American Water Works by 20.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 87.1% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 72.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 11.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,534,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,564,000 after acquiring an additional 155,893 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $178.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $180.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.603 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

Several analysts have commented on AWK shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

