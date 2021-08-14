IFP Advisors Inc Has $493,000 Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $184,178,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 738,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,960,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,057 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $248.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.72. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $254.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

