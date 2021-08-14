IFP Advisors Inc Has $552,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 111.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPV. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,277,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,536,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,591,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 162,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,014,000 after buying an additional 106,425 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV opened at $78.13 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $82.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.83.

