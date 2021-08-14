Illuvium Trading Up 39.9% Over Last Week (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, Illuvium has traded 39.9% higher against the US dollar. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $334.95 million and $27.40 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for about $527.63 or 0.01117641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00048577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00135553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00154221 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,262.75 or 1.00112742 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.76 or 0.00861615 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,824 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

