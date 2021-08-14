IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get IMARA alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut IMARA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

IMRA stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82. IMARA has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that IMARA will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other IMARA news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in IMARA by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of IMARA by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IMARA by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IMARA by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of IMARA by 88.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMARA (IMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.