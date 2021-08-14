IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered IMARA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRA opened at $4.52 on Thursday. IMARA has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $80.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.70.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMARA will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IMARA news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of IMARA by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMARA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IMARA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IMARA in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in IMARA in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

