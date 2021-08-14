IMI (LON:IMI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

IMI plc (LON:IMI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,796 ($23.46). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,788 ($23.36), with a volume of 426,702 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 2,070 ($27.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,707.22 ($22.30).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,727.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The company has a market cap of £4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

IMI Company Profile (LON:IMI)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

