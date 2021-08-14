Immunovant’s (IMVT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

IMVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Immunovant from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Immunovant from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim lowered Immunovant from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Immunovant from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.05. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth $17,596,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth $16,040,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Immunovant by 880.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 675,882 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Immunovant by 122.4% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,144,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 629,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Immunovant by 197.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 896,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 594,714 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

