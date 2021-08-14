Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Impac Mortgage had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMH opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.59. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.14.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

