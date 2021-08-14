Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.54. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 113,414 shares trading hands.

IMBBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

About Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.