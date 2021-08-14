IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Short Interest Update

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 179.8% from the July 15th total of 589,700 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMV. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IMV by 252.4% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 162,365 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in IMV by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in IMV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IMV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IMV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

IMV stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. IMV has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $132.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative net margin of 10,579.51% and a negative return on equity of 94.95%. On average, research analysts expect that IMV will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMV shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

