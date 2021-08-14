Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. Independence Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.15. 437,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,420. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.93. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $20.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Read More: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.