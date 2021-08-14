Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 461.5% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Infinity Energy Resources stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,626. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26. Infinity Energy Resources has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.41.
Infinity Energy Resources Company Profile
