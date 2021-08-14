Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 461.5% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Infinity Energy Resources stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,626. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26. Infinity Energy Resources has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.41.

Infinity Energy Resources Company Profile

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. Infinity Energy Resources, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

