Informa (LON:INF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 556.60 ($7.27). Informa shares last traded at GBX 552 ($7.21), with a volume of 2,614,572 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INF. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Informa from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Informa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 602.20 ($7.87).

Get Informa alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 515.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.30 billion and a PE ratio of -22.26.

In other Informa news, insider David Flaschen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £49,700 ($64,933.37).

About Informa (LON:INF)

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.