Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inhibrx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.47). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inhibrx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INBX. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inhibrx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX opened at $27.63 on Friday. Inhibrx has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBX. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,296 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Inhibrx during the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 49,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 104,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

