Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.93% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJAN. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 272,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 55,962 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 317,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 67,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

