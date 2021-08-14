Insider Buying: AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) Insider Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) insider Gary Bullard acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £8,700 ($11,366.61).
Shares of AFC stock opened at GBX 59.30 ($0.77) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 32.17 and a current ratio of 32.85. The company has a market capitalization of £435.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.89. AFC Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 16.52 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 94.40 ($1.23).
About AFC Energy
Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?
Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.