Insider Buying: AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) Insider Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) insider Gary Bullard acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £8,700 ($11,366.61).

Shares of AFC stock opened at GBX 59.30 ($0.77) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 32.17 and a current ratio of 32.85. The company has a market capitalization of £435.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.89. AFC Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 16.52 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 94.40 ($1.23).

About AFC Energy

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

